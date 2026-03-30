Biotechnology has made enormous strides of understanding during the 75 years since the research which uncovered the double helix of the DNA molecule. Many functions of the genes which comprise DNA are now known. Genes are sequences of molecular instructions which are transcribed into functional biomolecules or proteins within the body of the cell (known as the cytoplasm) ready to undertake tasks in our physiology. However we only have around 25,000 genes which must initiate millions of distinctly different essential tasks within our physiology. In other words, genes cooperate with one another to multitask. Crucially, no one has figured out how this is all coordinated. This article explores the missing links in our understanding.

This is a diagram of a cell which we typically see in biology text books.

It is an idealised image and a far cry from an actual cell. It shows how scientific investigation has uncovered key structures in the cytoplasm, known as organelles, which carry out various functions as the concentrated intelligence in the DNA is translated into task-designated bio-molecules. Some of these tasks involve specific immune mechanisms which fight off pathogens or repair structures, including our DNA, tens of millions of times a day in each cell. Other biomolecules eventually exit via the protecting cellular membrane where they communicate with the wider physiological network of cells and maintain the functions of the body. The membrane is a two way street, since nourishment and information also enter into the cell through the membrane.

Even more simplified cellular diagrams were used by Moderna and Pfizer to explain to a naive public the supposed action of mRNA vaccines.

This diagram for example stripped away any suggestion of the complex structure of the cytoplasm. mRNA vaccines were designed to penetrate the protective membrane of billions of cells and insert active genetic material into the cytoplasm where it hijacked cellular processes and repurposed them to produce a version of the Covid spike protein. In other words, mRNA vaccines were telling our immune system to reverse its role, instead of fighting off pathogens, it starts to produce them. Exactly the opposite of its normal function. In the simplified picture presented by mRNA vaccine inventors and producers, this process would be rapidly reversed and the immune system would then know how to fight off the coronavirus. We now know it didn’t work like this. mRNA Covid vaccines did not confer immunity against Covid infection and perhaps worse still, some cells continue to produce pathogenic toxic spike proteins more or less permanently. What did biotechnology get so wrong?

Real human cell images

Actual cells look quite different from the pictures in textbooks and glossy biotech PR promotion. Here is an image of a cross section of a human lymphocyte white blood cell captured using a transmission electron microscope (TEM).

The large dark area is the nucleus of the cell containing our DNA. The genetic material in the nucleus is directing the billions of functions taking place in the cell body, known as the cytoplasm. The complexity of even a single cell is immediately apparent. This actual cell image appears like a vast ancient walled city crisscrossed by narrow alleyways with a mixture of small and large buildings, parks and lakes, all with a huge variety of shapes. From a brief glance it is possible to imagine that there would be a capacity for things to go wrong, for multiple functional elements to be disrupted, if genetically active foreign material is introduced into this complex cellular system, as is the case with mRNA vaccines.

This TEM cell image is approximately 10,000nm (nanometres) across. To give you an idea of scale, a human hair is approximately 100,000nm wide (ten times larger). A single atom is around 0.1nm (100,000 times smaller than the pictured cell). TEM images are enhanced using computer modelling and AI image generation, so how real is this cell image? To answer this question we have to refer to quantum mechanics.

Quantum mechanical effects in cells

At scales of 100nm, quantum effects become important which blur the possible resolution of imaging, analogous to spectacles being out of focus. At 10nm quantum effects begin to dominate. Any blurring in the TEM imaging is not due solely to the limitations of the measuring equipment. This is a fundamental property of matter which becomes evident at small time and distance scales. In other words, at 100nm we have reached the boundary between the classical world of solid objects or particles (imagined to be like billiard balls) and quantum mechanical objects which have wave like properties described by the mathematics of a virtual infinite-dimensional space of evolving possibilities known as a Hilbert space.

Popular explanations offered by biotechnology are stuck in a classical framework, pretending that genetic systems act like solid mechanical lock and key devices. Multiple image enhancement techniques are used to ‘resolve’ quantum blurring. They are actually ‘dissolving’ quantum effects, and replacing reality with an imagined classical solidity. This only serves to reinforce a gross simplification, leaving a strictly classical idea of the cell which is not just misleading, at cellular scales this picture is false.

There are eight modes or pathways of intracellular interactions which we have outlined in our article Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation. These include genetic transcription and regulation, molecular shape and vibration, electromagnetic fields and electric currents, water soluble and chemical properties. Now add quantum tunnelling to these. At the cellular nano scale, quantum tunnelling allows reactions involving high energy barriers to proceed even if classical rules would prohibit them. This is analogous to passing through a solid wall into the next door room.

Also add quantum entanglement wherein the quantum state of each particle in a group cannot be described independently of the state of the others, even when the particles are separated by a distance. This allows systems to be paired and more or less instantly affect one another even if they are a distance apart. Therefore at nano cellular scales, a whole-system integration becomes the norm, instead of the classical view of distinct separate entities interacting with each other which has dominated the biotechnology enterprise since the discovery of the genetic alphabet. In other words, we know from a quantum perspective that a unified structure or WHOLENESS of life begins to be evident at the cellular level underpinned by coherent quantum field properties.

Crucially, at cellular nano scales, quantum measurement theory also comes into play. The observer is inextricably linked with physical reality. Who is the observer of the cell?—Our awareness, which instantly feels even the slightest disturbance of a pin prick anywhere in the body. The cell is awake. Its physical structures and functions are linked with our awareness. The cell has physical existence and an abstract counterpart, a duality that mirrors the mind-body interface. This duality of consciousness and physiology is wrapped up with the quantum mechanical properties which come into play at the tiny nano scale of the cell.

Quantum cosmology and the cell

Now move to even finer time and distance scales. The nucleus of an atom is 0.000001nm wide, 100 billion times smaller that the human cell. At this scale we are at the edge of the most fundamental physical laws which govern not just the cell but the universe as a whole. To grasp the unified reality beyond the nucleus we need non-abelian mathematics which describes the creation of space-time and matter from within UNITY itself. The fundamental unity of the creation is self-referral, it does not need anything outside of itself to create. It knows itself, just as we can know ourself.

Thus quantum cosmology touches upon the interplay between observer, observed, and observer-observed relationship which is the familiar structure of our everyday experience of the world around us (observed) through the senses (process of observation) onto the screen of the mind (observer). This familiar integrated 3 in 1 structure of our experience is supported by our physiology which in turn is supported by our vast cellular network of 37 trillion human cells. Now you can appreciate the integration of the macroscopic world of the human body and our experiences with the microscopic basis of the cell. As is the microcosm, so is the macrocosm.

Quantum cosmology begins to describe how consciousness turns itself into matter, which it describes as the self interactions of observer and observed, in terms of ‘Information gathering and utilising systems’. These self-interactions of the eternally silent UNITY of life are described by the Wheeler-DeWitt equation as completely independent of time and before space (pre-geometry). The self-interactions give rise to a continuously evolving sequence of states of the object of observation, which can be conceptually conceived as the increasing radius of an observable universe.

This process can be thought of as analogous to the creation of a 3D computer animation from a sequence of high frequencies (self-interactions) in the central computer processing chip. The picture appears to be real, but it is a virtual reality only. Thus the reality of the universe is described in quantum cosmology as a conceptual reality only—the sequence of states gives rise to the notion of time and extension in space. It creates the impression of a universe which evolves and changes in time. Thus, while the picture of the universe developed by quantum mechanics, quantum cosmology, and unified field theories is one of non-locality—infinite correlation and unbroken WHOLENESS, in the process of so-called ‘conditional observations’, the timeless infinite dynamism of the unity of life is ‘neglected’ or reduced in favour of sequentially evolving, isolated aspects of the dynamism, to such an extent that the impression of an independent objective universe arises.

In layman’s terms, this abstract concept of quantum cosmology can be understood if you imagine the sequence of imaginary events in the mind of someone who believes they may have won the lottery. The plans that they develop to spend the money have both an extension in space and a sequence in an imaginary time. In an advanced stage of such fantasies, the would-be winner may come to believe in the reality of his make-believe world to such an extent that he is afraid of losing his non-existent winnings!

Now look at the cellular image again. This appears to be a classical snapshot of cell components, but from a more fundamental quantum mechanical perspective behind this picture is a complete subtle reality—a WHOLE awake system managing LIFE from the level of universal consciousness, the essence of BEING AWAKE. A wave of intelligence in motion, flowing in the abstract virtual space of pure awareness that contains the holistic organising power inherent in the laws of nature. The cell has a capacity to support the expression of universal consciousness in individual life.

What would a health system look like that takes account of the holistic nature of the cell?

Ayurveda—literally the science of longevity—is the ancient health science of India still widely taught and practiced today. Ayurveda begins with consciousness, which we have seen is the holistic source of the cell and the backdrop of its quantum nature. Ayurveda describes the fundamental source of all disease as a loss of connection with the level of universal consciousness. This is known as “the mistake of the intellect”. By analysing the fundamental physical structure of the cell from the standpoint of quantum mechanics we can now see just how important this Ayurvedic principle is.

Ayurveda recommends meditation practices and breathing exercises to reconnect the physical surface level of life with the underlying order inherent in universal consciousness. Ayurvedic literature documents the preparation and action of thousands of healing herbs which through the digestive process directly support the capacity of the cell and the whole physiology to connect with its basis. Ayurveda also utilises the power of sound and light (both aspects of vibration), but its main approach to health is through consciousness itself which is the gateway to the healthy functioning of the cell and the whole physiology.

Vedic literature and the cell

All biological life begins with a single cell. The very first cell contains our ancestry, the seed of our capacity for emotion, thought and happiness. Our cells contain our immunity, our memories—everything we are. Life begins with the capacity to tap into the cosmic WHOLENESS, but we have to learn how to utilise this. The extensive Vedic Literature is focused on just this understanding. Dr Tony Nader MD PhD has written a book Human Physiology—Expression of Veda and the Vedic Literature which lays out in great detail a structural and functional correspondence between the forty branches of the Vedic Literature and the organs and systems of human physiology. A remarkable achievement compiled under the supervision of Indian sage Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

It is notable that the early pioneers of quantum mechanics including Erwin Schrödinger, Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg and Robert Oppenheimer drew inspiration from Vedic texts including the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. Similarly, the father of relativity Albert Einstein, electricity genius Nikola Tesla and cosmologist Carl Sagan admired the Veda (which literally translates as ‘knowledge’). The epitaph on Schrödinger’s tombstone reads “So all Being is one and only Being; And that it continues to be when someone dies tells you that he did not cease to BE.” In his autobiography he wrote “This life of yours which you are living is not merely a piece of this entire existence, but in a certain sense the WHOLE”.

You may feel that quantum mechanics and the Vedic Literature might be philosophically inaccessible to the average person, but here the insight of the seers of the Vedic literature comes into play. In the Vedic tradition, understanding and experience go together. There are simple personal practices of meditation for the individual that set up the experience of unity. For universal access to understanding, there is a branch of the Vedic Literature known as Itihasa. This contains what amounts to an illustrated version of the Vedic literature and principles.

The Ramayana and the cell

The Ramayana is a principle text of Itihasa. A great and noble king has three brothers. The king (Raam) is the WHOLENESS of consciousness and he rules a city (Ayodhya) which is the whole cell. One brother (Lakshman) whom the King trusts most closely has a snake as his emblem. He is the DNA and the nucleus. Just as the DNA is never inactive, he never sleeps as he protects the life of the king. The next brother (Bharata) has a fiery discus as his sigil, he is the cytoplasm (cell body) and administers the kingdom just as the cytoplasm administers the physiology. The third brother (Shatrughna) holds a conch and protects the borders of the realm, he is the cellular membrane, his conch symbolises a mouth to relay the messages leaving the cell and absorb the nourishment coming in. It is also an ear to listen and an opening for material to leave the cell. The four brothers are very close and harmonious. From the most fundamental perspective they are four aspects of one unified reality.

The wife of the king (Sita) who was born of the earth is the embodiment of the laws of nature—Mother Nature, which symbolises the partnership between the physical laws of nature and undivided consciousness. The chief servant of the king, a monkey, (Hanuman) holds a club or gada in his hand which is shaped like the brain and the spinal column. He symbolises the close cooperation between the mind, the nervous system and universal consciousness. A monkey moves easily among the forest trees which is like the surface of the cortex. Hanuman can take any shape and go anywhere in an instant just as the mind can fly on the wings of imagination. The turning point in the story of the king comes when Hanuman and Raam meet for the first time which illustrates the central role that meditation plays in the restoration of full health. The drama of the Ramayana unfolds as the story proceeds, a close examination of the text undertaken by Tony Nader MD PhD in his book Ramayan and Human Physiology shows how the epic story mirrors the structure and functions of the entire physiology in great detail. It is both a text of human health and an illustrated guide to the evolution of individual consciousness as we reach for universal consciousness.

Here you see how LIFE appears from the perspective of consciousness, rather than the purely material objective outlook of modern science. Our body is a living system. Its continuous operation is a story of living characters and characteristics. Our body has a purpose which is the rise and protection of self-referral consciousness. The height of Vedic realisation is contained in four short expressions known as Mahāvākyas or great sayings which express the culmination of the evolutionary process in a state of enlightened consciousness. Each of these sayings is found in one of the four principle Vedas. Among these is Aham Brahmasmi (from Shukla Yajur Veda): “I am the totality”. It signifies that the individual self (Atman) is inherently identical with the Totality (Brahman). This shows how the seers of the timeless Vedic knowledge understood the relationship between matter and consciousness.

The Vedas have been misunderstood as the myths of a religion, but they actually explain the fundamentals of the physical world, the physiology and their interaction with consciousness. This should not seem strange to those who feel the living presence of the land, plants and animals around us. The wakefulness of the universe was understood by the early scientists of quantum mechanics. Werner Heisenberg famously said during a conversation with Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore “Quantum theory will not look ridiculous to people who have read Vedanta.”

What are the take away messages for daily life?

The Veda contains sequences of primordial sounds which have beneficial specific effects when heard or used in meditation. They particularly benefit the parts of the physiology to which the sounds correspond. Translations into languages other than the original Vedic Sanskrit lack these effects. You can sample these sounds by listening to this video containing the beginning passages of each of the forty branches of the Veda and Vedic Literature along with an indication of their relationship to physiology.

The Vedic Literature is a collection of source documents which can reorientate the direction of science and technology towards technologies of consciousness. Technologies of consciousness such as transcendental meditation can be self-managed, they do not require equipment. They do not constitute a religious belief, they are technologies to develop understanding from within. Vedic practices are traditionally taught through personal instruction, not from books. Once learned over a few days, you are self-sufficient for meditation practice at home.

Implications for biotechnology

Historically, modern science sought to exclude consciousness from consideration. Physicists came to realise through experiment and theory that the observer cannot be excluded, it must lie at the heart of any coherent formulation of physics. Incredibly, the biotechnology enterprise has pretended that their theories can be formulated untroubled by the ubiquitous presence of awareness which is the defining characteristic of living organisms. As a result, mistakes and mistaken ideas about life have entered the process of science and invaded the popular imagination. That needs to be corrected. The Veda inspired understanding of quantum mechanics, its texts can inspire a much needed fundamental understanding of living systems.

There is a documentary currently airing on Netflix called Radioactive Emergency, it documents what happened in a Brazilian city in 1987 when a scrap metal dealer inadvertently opened up a container of caesium 137 powder which had been forgotten in a disused medical facility. What stands out is the lack of understanding of the extent of the risk on the part of the local health authorities. They had little knowledge of nuclear physics or the health effects of radioactive poisoning. They had no idea about how easily it might be spread and how long lasting the effects would be.

Fast forward to 2020 and on to the present day, misconceptions about genetic engineering and biotechnology are all tied to a highly simplified classical picture of the structure and function of DNA being sold to the public. Consciousness has been excluded from this picture. How the cell supports consciousness is unknown to biotechnology. When active genetic sequences penetrate the cell membrane, they can disrupt the holistic integrated arrangements that are evident in the cell body.

From the perspective of the Veda the cell is sacred ground and our genes are conscious. As a result of misunderstanding about the centrality of consciousness, the public narratives of the biotech industry are promising miracles but delivering unspecified risks. These place our connection with universal consciousness at risk, the very thing that defines the highest values of human life. The abstract multidimensional, multitasking nature of the cell, functioning simultaneously at multiple time and distance scales, is kept out of the public dialogue. The fact that our cells are networked together to support our identity, our state of mind and our health through pathways that are both concrete and virtual is absent from the so-called popular science.

No wonder that our health authorities found themselves struggling to accept or believe in adverse post mRNA vaccination outcomes including heart disease, neurological damage, cancer and mental illness. Like the authorities in Brazil in 1987, they don’t have the knowledge base to appreciate cellular complexity, its connection to consciousness and the risks of genetic interventions. It doesn’t stop there, Covid is most likely a genetically engineered virus specifically designed to efficiently invade cells. Our World in Data estimates 30 million excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic. More people than died in World War One. The finger of blame is pointing to the risks of genetic engineering, whether we are vaccinated or unvaccinated. A little knowledge is dangerous thing. Biotechnology is a step too far, however you see consciousness.