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James MacRae
7d

Great article Guy. The only problem is that the disconnection with Being, with the Self, created by the biotechnology industry isn't the unfortunate consequence of ignorance, it's deliberate. IMO humanity is being culled by our technocratic overlords. They know full well what they are doing.

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