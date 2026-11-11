Guy’s Newsletter

Guy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Cunningham-Davis's avatar
Anne Cunningham-Davis
3d

I so enjoy your articles, they make perfect sense and help us ignore the maelstrom of propoganda and pseudo science surrounding us. I have tried several times to subscribe but it won't accept my card. I wonder whether there is an alternative way to support you. My card is with a French bank.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Guy Hatchard PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.