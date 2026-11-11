Every few decades new theories in the fields of science and technology spark novel social ideas with revolutionary consequences for economic and social systems. Although scientific discoveries lead to advances in understanding, the social ideas these generate do not always prove to be correct or beneficial. The political decisions that rubber stamped the inoculation of the entire population of the world with a novel genetic vaccine in 2021 mark a disastrous end point in the history of science, technology, medicine and politics. Briefly tracing the history of social ideas emerging from scientific theories over the last 400 years will prove instructive and suggest a direction to correct the resulting errors of social interpretation. We also introduce the relevance of ground breaking research findings on consciousness.

In 1611 John Donne wrote his poem The Anatomy of the World. It contained the line “Tis all in pieces all coherence gone” written in response to the discoveries of Copernicus and Galileo that the earth went around the sun rather than vice versa. This overturned the religious and cosmic dogma that the earth and man were at the centre of the universe. Man had essentially lost his place in a divine hierarchy. As a result Galileo was labelled a heretic and imprisoned.

In 1687 Sir Isaac Newton published his Principia which laid out his laws of motion and explained the operation of the laws of gravity controlling the motion of the planets. Thereby he showed that the physical universe followed universal rules. Man now lived in a mechanical universe which led many to question the existence of free will. It also helped to overturn concepts like the divine right of kings and replace it with constitutional government. Man now stood on a small insignificant planet in an infinite universe.

In 1712 Thomas Newcomen invented the steam engine which was used to pump flood water out of deep coal mines. In the 1760s James Watt improved its efficiency and modified its design to produce a rotary engine that could drive machines. These discoveries played a key role in driving the industrial revolution which pushed millions of people from the countryside to the cities. This alienated many from a close relationship with nature.

By 1844 Darwin had formulated his ideas on evolution which he published in his 1859 book Origin of the Species summed up by the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’. Rather than being by design, Darwin’s thesis suggested that life evolved solely through chance events, encounters and environmental factors. Despite the powerful explanatory evolutionary principles that Darwin discovered, the psychological, social, ethical, and popular ideas floated on the back of Darwin’s success (often erroneously) do not generally match up to the accepted standards of science. Subtly, Darwin’s ideas have degraded our notions of commercial practice, personal responsibility, justice, religion, government, and culpability. Darwin has even been wrongly cited to justify rampant nationalism, antisocial movements, eugenics programmes, and military conquest. There is no doubt the conceptions of evolution that have become lodged in the popular imagination present a distorted picture of our world in which perversely might is always right, whereas cooperation is also a powerful evolutionary force.

In 1905 Einstein published four papers that overturned the material/mechanical certainties initiated by Newton. His papers rendered space and time relative, opened the world of quantum mechanics, verified the existence of atoms for the first time through his analysis of Brownian motion and explained the equivalence between mass and energy in his famous equation E=mc2. Einstein’s theories had a mixed influence on social ideas, some of which he rejected. His technological legacy includes the atomic bomb. Relativity led many to wrongly reject the notion of certainty, whereas Einstein developed his ideas by actually applying invariant principles. Quantum mechanics also encouraged people to place their faith in chance. In fact quantum mechanics and relativity should have suggested the primacy of the observer (consciousness) and the unity of life, but this opportunity for sanity was largely lost.

In 1953 Crick and Watson fathomed the double helix structure of DNA. This discovery was cemented into the public imagination as a message of hope. The idea that human health depends almost exclusively on chance genetic inheritance suggested a research agenda to find the ‘mistakes’(???) in DNA and correct them. Since virtually no one understands genetics, a majority of people handed this responsibility to the class of people dedicated to biotechnology and its twin bio-pharmacy. As a result, they offered themselves up as ready subjects in a global bio-experiment and even abdicated any necessity of assessing the results using their common sense. How often do we hear people saying that ‘it all comes down to genetics’. We have come full circle, rather than doubting free will, we have given it away. Moreover those questioning the safety of mRNA vaccines were labelled as heretics and cancelled, echoing the dogma of Galileo’s time. As is often the case in history, time and experimental results have justified warnings about genetic technology safety.

For seventy years biotech PR has been promising cures for virtually all classes of disease, but the reality is sobering, such cures are always just around the corner but not actually realised. In truth, the most powerful proven technologies to prevent disease and maintain health rely on exercising our free will by choosing pure food, exercise and meditation. So where did our understanding of genetics go so wrong? A related question presents itself, after 70 years of promising miracle cures for disease, how is it possible that genetic vaccines did virtually nothing to prevent Covid infection or ameliorate the disease? To cap it all, they arguably made the situation far worse by causing record serious adverse event rates and long term health deficits.

For much of the last 400 years the success of science has been conditioning people to forget the obvious. We perceive, think, decide and behave accordingly, but popular science has managed to neglect consciousness and condition the public to accept the grey lifeless world this omission assumes. This view of life imposes severe limitations on what is possible. It diminishes the human condition. It rejects the divine. It calls for a brave new world of rampant genetic manipulation and beckons disaster.

Imagine that a young child is given an acoustic guitar as a present at Christmas. The gift is not accompanied by lessons, so they pluck some strings and pretend to be a rock star. Eventually they complain to their parents that the instrument is faulty, but the guitar does not actually need repairing or changing, only the child has not had the opportunity to learn how to play it. There are maestros like John Williams who can summon soaring emotions with their guitar, they understand vibration, resonance and harmony. They are masters of the silence between notes. The young child is not yet one of them, they are a beginner. They own a guitar but they don’t know how to play, they are unaware of its subtleties. They may not even be aware that they could play it very well with proper instruction and practice. This analogy suggests that our DNA and its cellular genetic structures are like musical instruments. Our genetic system has subtleties that we are unaware of, that we don’t know how to use. Our Substack articles suggest there are means to utilise our full genetic potential using consciousness.

We have been asking the wrong questions and drawing the wrong conclusions

At Substack we are building up a legacy library of concepts and evidence supporting the emergence of our genetic system from the structure of consciousness itself. In this understanding, consciousness is primary and matter secondary. Our Substack article “The Structure of Consciousness“ examines the three in one structure of consciousness in parallel with the three in one structure of the cell. “The Sacred Cell and Conscious Genes“ discusses what we know about the intimate relationship between consciousness and genetic structures. It refers to the quantum mechanical basis of the cell. Our latest post “The Administrative and Political System of the Vedic Literature“ describes how the ancient Vedic tradition of India which includes Yoga and Ayurveda explores the use of sound to optimise experience and health. Since Vedic literature predates modern genetics by thousands of years, we can legitimately ask if there is any verified connection between these two systems of knowledge. We have addressed a connection in our article “What is a Human Biofield?“

Just as the study of quantum mechanics was enriched by the study of Vedic literature on the part of many leading physicists, our thesis suggests that the understanding of genetics will be greatly enriched through the study and use of Vedic sounds which has been explained by the renowned Vedic scientist and teacher Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Extensive research shows that the techniques he has pioneered using Vedic sounds offer great benefits for health and the unfoldment of mental potential.

Vedic sounds are essentially specific vibrations in sequences. All vibrations are composed of cycles of rest and activity, silence and sound. The exact relationship between physiology and sound has been explained by Maharishi’s ground breaking discovery “Human Physiology—Expression of Veda and the Vedic Literature” published as a book in conjunction with Tony Nader MD PhD. We use sound to communicate with one another, likewise cellular structures including our DNA utilise vibration to communicate, transform and transcribe. Biophysical experiment and theory explores how bio-molecular and cellular structures are in a constant state of vibration. This is elaborated in a recent Substack article “The Vibrational Biology of Life: Does Every Living Structure Have Its Own Frequency?“. The complexity involved is beyond the scope and ability of present experimental and analytical methods. For example there are over 200 million protein types known to science but even the full vibrational modes and resonant frequencies of a single protein molecular type are unknown. However, communication with this complexity can be effortlessly mastered by Vedic Science utilising sequences of sound.

This is possible because of the connection of Vedic Sounds with the unified field of natural law. This unified field conceptually known to physics contains all possible excited states of matter. Vedic sounds emerge from the unified level of natural law and are recognised and recorded in the Vedic tradition through a self-referral process known as cognition—they reveal themselves or are recognised in consciousness in a transcendental state achieved through deep meditation. In other words, they are fundamental vibratory modes of creation. Sequences of Vedic Sounds can be used to enliven qualities in the physiology and access the full potential of our genetic systems.

The full understanding of the vibratory modes of genetic systems and their emergence from and relationship to consciousness necessarily involves a subtlety beyond the present scope of objective science. To understand this we have to involve the twin concepts of ‘consciousness as a field’ and ‘biofields’. Our research work suggests that biofields are mediated by genetic structures as discussed in our article “What is a Human Biofield?“.

It is important to understand that the Vedic Science approach to the health of our physiology is not a purely theoretical discipline nor is it experimental in the sense of trial and error. It is traditional, highly practical and automated. The process of listening to sequences of Vedic Sounds, reading them or using them to effortlessly transcend thought during transcendental meditation and related advanced techniques leads to physiological rejuvenation. Moreover they result in the capacity to enliven the creative capabilities of our genetic systems, just as guitar lessons can unlock the creative capabilities of the instrument. The results are automated because they are “by virtue of connectedness” with the field of universal consciousness known in the Vedic Literature as Brahman and explained in the Brahma Sutras. This facet of connectedness is discussed in our article “The Hand of God“.

There is another implication of the connection between consciousness and genetics. Genetic manipulation can degrade our connection with universal consciousness which relies on the specificity of DNA. This is liable to be disrupted by gene editing and editing of cellular genetic systems. This danger is explained more fully in our article “Biotechnology is dismantling the fundamental unity of life“.

We encourage you to explore our legacy articles posted at our Substack channel. You can subscribe and receive key explanatory articles by email as they come out. A series of videos and interactive webinars is also planned. Establishing new levels of conceptual and practical understanding takes time, but the history of science shows it is always worth the effort. The recognition of the connection between genetics and consciousness is vital to protect health and open up new possibilities for peace and progress in the world.