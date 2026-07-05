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Guy Hatchard PhD
8d

Time is a relative concept. It is relative to consciousness. In the dreaming state it is imaginary and in deep sleep it doesn't exist. In the transcendent it stands still. From this perspective time is concept to measure infinity

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Guy Hatchard PhD
Jul 6

Hi, if you look back to previous post you will see I discuss quantum cosmology which views the emergence of space time as the result of the self interaction in the unified level of natural law.

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