The systems governing geopolitical relations, health services, economics and national politics are beginning to share an alarming characteristic—they are becoming unstable. There is more than a suspicion that an era of polarisation and instability began to take hold in earnest starting in 2020/21. It may be that genetic systems have a lot more to do with the cohesion of social systems than has been previously acknowledged. Interventions in the operation of genetic systems have become more ubiquitous, culminating in an engineered virus and an engineered so-called vaccine that adversely affected the health of almost the entire population of the world. This is certainly not the only factor affecting populations, but it may be playing a greater role than has been imagined to date.

The enormously complex self interaction within our genetic system is responsible not just for the homeostasis and immunity of our physiological systems, but also affects the rational expression of our consciousness. Precisely the characteristic which is at the root of all social interactions and systems. Understanding the relationship between mind and body, consciousness and matter may offer a lifeline and a way ahead in the midst of the global crisis. This article suggests traditional knowledge encoded in the Vedic literature of ancient India can open a way ahead.

The intimate relationship between our conscious awareness and the physical world around us, including our physiology, can be characterised as a cosmic dance. Conscious choices are at the cutting edge of evolutionary pathways. Decisions, thoughts, emotions and perceptions affect the components and balance of physiological activity. Conversely, foods, drugs, even the air we breathe affect our state of mind. Such fundamental mutual interdependence is not strange to physics, Professor Brian Greene writes of Einstein’s general theory of gravity:

“Space and time become players in the evolving Cosmos. They come alive. Matter here causes space to warp there, which causes matter over here to move which causes space way over there to warp even more, and so on. General relativity provides the choreography for an entwined cosmic dance of space time, matter and energy.”

Modern science has shied away from consciousness for key reasons. Firstly the success of physical theory and measurement set a standard of precision that appears hard to match. Newton’s laws and then Einstein’s equations explained minute physical anomalies in the motion of planets and the passage of light. By comparison, modern iterations of psychology appear vague. Our mind is often described as fickle, unreliable, and constantly changing.

The Vedic literature of ancient India opens an entirely different perspective. The fundamental forces and particles of consciousness are described in great detail including the ego, Intellect, mind and senses. Moreover there are various time honoured yogic practices that the West characterises under the general term meditation, which can be highly specific and systematic. These are traditionally passed on and understood in successive generations via the teachings of an accomplished adept usually referred to as a guru which simply means teacher, rather like a personal trainer (for personal testimony of the effect of mediation see this link: Have you ever tried meditation? And if so, what kind?)

The key units of Vedic knowledge are ‘sounds’, specific packets of vibration. There are 64 sounds of the alphabet enumerated by Panini, the exponent of Sanskrit grammar known as Shiksha. Combinations of sounds known as mantras are used in meditation to experience and explore the pure state of transcendental silence. These are not used for their meaning, but for their vibrational effect on the mind and body. Rather like a vehicle needed to reach a destination. During meditation the mind is effortlessly drawn to experience more abstract and subtle states of sound and finally transcends the sound of the mantra as unbounded silence is effortlessly appreciated.

This state is always there as the ground state of consciousness between every expressed sound, only it is masked by the pressure of experience of objects, events and intellectual and emotional attachments. Every thought we have and every decision we make emerges from the absolute level of total silence—the space between every sound, thought and activity. Just as the flickering pictures of a film are projected onto and cover a white screen giving the illusion of movement, so all of creation occurs on the backdrop of deep silence of universal consciousness which is masked by outer experience.

Unbounded consciousness is not nothingness, it is the lively experience of TOTALITY which contains all possibilities. Nor is this mysticism, it is fulfilment of science experienced as a living reality. In quantum mechanics, the ground state of the system contains all possible states of the system. The end result of regular practice of transcendental meditation is the permanent experience of unbounded consciousness referred to as enlightenment—all possibilities coexisting with individual possibilities. This state of self-realisation is a capacity of the human genetic system.

The histories of almost every culture in the world record and honour those who had enlightened experience and consequently benefitted their generation and those who came afterwards. We can regard enlightenment as an emergent capability of DNA that can be harnessed through training and practice of the mind. Consciousness is primary here, the structure of DNA originates from the self referral vibrations of consciousness, but it is its intimate relationship with our genetic system that allows the full potential of consciousness to be expressed and lived.

Yoga and various forms of meditation have lodged themselves in the popular imagination of the West as means to become more healthy and energetic, and to avoid anxiety and sleep better. Certainly there are hundreds of published studies supporting these outcomes. However the Vedic tradition records far more grand and all encompassing outcomes. Anyone who has read the Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda for example will be aware of a tradition of developing Yogic Siddhis or powers. The ability to exist in a breathless state, to live on air alone, to teleport, to predict the future, etc. These are emergent properties of our human DNA, largely unsuspected by Western culture, but nevertheless well documented and real.

There are key experimental results in physics which assure investigators they are on the right track. The capacity of Einstein’s theories to explain the perihelion of Mercury and the bending of light by the sun were key verifications that led to acceptance and adoption. Similarly there are yardsticks of success on the path of Yoga and meditation. These can be distinct subjective experiences, but we now know that there are also exact physiological correlates of these experiences pioneered by Dr. Robert K. Wallace in his ground breaking PhD thesis completed in 1970 and summarised in his book “The Physiology of Consciousness“.

The Vedic literature is an ancient record of the vibrational structure of living systems. It is divided into 40 aspects which have been described in great detail by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and summarised by Dr Tony Nader in his book “Human Physiology: Expression of Veda and the Vedic Literature“. One aspect of the Vedic Literature is the Ramayana which at first glance is an epic saga of the battle between right and wrong, good and evil. It contains heroes with super powers whose feats are easily dismissed by a modern day outlook as myths. Certainly it describes standards of behaviour and leadership that have proved useful in the traditions of many countries spanning the globe. A study of the Ramayana reveals a hidden almost coded meaning which would escape those unfamiliar with the Sanskrit language and its uses of number.

An early hint that there is something far deeper comes when the father of the Raam, Dasharatha, is accredited with a rule over the city of Ayodhya lasting 60,000 years. Dasharatha literally means “he who can skilfully control his chariot in ten directions”. In this context, ten directions refers to the five senses and the five organs of action of the human body. 60,000 is the approximate number of human genes or genetic loci including the non-coding genes. Ayodhya is not just the name of the city Dasaratha rules, but its literal meaning is invincible or unconquerable—a reference to the capacity of the immune system to fight off any disease and to the human body as a whole. His four sons including Raam are associated with symbols and qualities corresponding to the three in one structure shared by both the cell and human consciousness:

Raam is the WHOLENESS or togetherness of the cell which comprises the togetherness of the Nucleus (DNA), Cytoplasm (body of the cell) and Membrane (protective envelop) The WHOLE that is more than the sum of the parts. Raam is described in the Ramayana as the TOTALITY.

Lakshman with the coiled up Cosmic Serpent symbolising the unified field of physics where all the laws of nature are as if co-existing or coiled up together as the DNA is coiled up and ever alert to initiate action. Lakshman never sleeps in Raam’s service, just as the DNA is never inactive but continuously serves the whole cell and physiology.

Bharata with the Conch Shell which symbolises the primordial sounds which manage creation just as the Cytoplasm manages the cell. Bharata manages Raam’s kingdom.

Shatrugna with the Cosmic Discus or Chakra that symbolises the protection of order as the Cell Membrane protects the cell. Shatrughna protects the borders of Raam’s kingdom

Dasaratha procures the birth of his sons not by physical procreation but by a procedure known as Yagya which involves the recitation of sequences of sounds and the offering of food into the fire. In its highest form this is a process of transcendental deep meditation—the offering of individual consciousness into the experience of universal consciousness. The birth of Raam simultaneously illustrates how eating food initiates the process of digestion (offering to the digestive fire—Agni)) which ultimately gives rise to the physiological means of procreation. This level of deeper meaning unfolds paragraph by paragraph to the reader of the Ramayana. The interplay of the larger than life characters parallels the self interactions of the human genetic system, physiological processes and personal experiences that unfold on the path to enlightenment.

This has been just a short glimpse into the coded messages of the Vedic Literature which has 40 branches. The 24,000 verses of the Ramayana comprise a part of the branch known as Itihas, literally the end result of Nature’s smile. The other part of Itihas is the Mahabharata containing 100,000 verses. Apart from the illustration of the path to enlightened living, Itihas contains a model of governance based on the eternal structure of natural law personified in the structure of the human physiology and its genetic system of management.

In the 1990s, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, famous exponent of Veda, suggested a form of government based on Natural Law, whereby large groups of meditators created a mass of lively silence sufficient to enliven the power of natural law in national life. The mechanism of this process is described and verified in dozens of published scientific papers some of which we have previous referenced in our articles “What is a Human Biofield?“ and “The Structure of Consciousness“. The remarkable capacity of meditation to revitalise an entire society and its economic system is researched in our paper The Effect of Coherent Collective Consciousness on National Quality of Life and Economic Performance Indicators-An Analysis of the IMD Index of National Competitive Advantage.

As I write, we are passing through a ten day period of democratic elections around the world in Serbia, Brazil, Israel, USA and New Zealand. Even a superficial assessment of the outcomes will be sufficient to illustrate the deficiencies of the current operational principles of democracy. Opposition and conflict are built into the system. Moreover, there is an absence of stability, continuity and common sense. Every few years everything changes during elections, baseless promises are made and then routinely broken. During the periods between elections the opposition parties do everything in their power to ensure that the elected parties fail. No business would survive if it was set up with two management organisations trying to ensure each other failed.

The system of governance suggested by Itihas is based on total knowledge of natural law which is contained in the ground state of consciousness, fully available to everyone through an effortless technique of transcendental deep meditation. Through this experience, it is established that ‘Knowledge is Structured in Consciousness’. Groups practising meditation can create the cohesion that is needed in society. Development of consciousness should be the principle aim of a nation because that will uphold truth, freedom, creativity, health and abundance for the whole population in its highest sense. But take note that the full expression of this possibility relies on the preservation of the sophistication and integrity of the human genetic system. This does not allow for the editing of the human genome. For more information about the dangers of genetic engineering read our article Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation.