Feb 12

This is part of several letters sent in April/May 2025 to my MP and various government departments on the risk of these genetic technologies to the population and environment.

My e-mails are not responded to. Neither are paper letters sent recorded delivery. They get through the postal system until they get to Westminster and then - nothing, no receipt.

There is a security system that "vets" MPs post so I do not believe they even get to my MP's desk.

The "security services" you refer to are part of the silencing mechanism. They do not appear to be doing anything to mitigate potential risk.

Dear XXX MP,

I am writing to you to ask you to take urgent action on the following matter.

New research has recently linked the coronavirus vaccinations with subsequent development of a new kind of blood borne amyloid disease....

Since the coronavirus vaccine rollout, biologically novel, white, fibrous clots have been found by embalmers in the US and UK in a subset of cadavers. (about 30%)

These clots have been found in all ages, including pre teenage children. Over time, they grow to block both the arterial and venous systems. They can even grow large enough to form an internal cast of the vascular system. They can extend the length of the femoral artery. They have been removed from living and dead subjects.

Independent research has confirmed the presence of amyloid and prion seeding in these abnormal tissues. It appears that the lipid nanoparticle vaccines (both Pfizer and Moderna) are associated with the development of these clots.

The artificial liposome (which is a constituent of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines) provides phosphorous which together with the prion-like epitopes on the spike protein cause the fibrinogen in the blood to coagulate into amyloid clots.

These highly resistant, prion-capable amyloid structures have the potential to cause multi-organ dysfunction and neurodegeneration and to infect others. It could be that people with these clots are shedding prions into the environment......

These amyloids could generate .... prion proteins that can migrate to the brain and cause a variety of neurological disorders – including neurodegenerative diseases like Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and unprecedented new onset dementias in the young.

This is a potential public health disaster. We could see neurological disorders developing in infected younger age groups that are not ordinarily predisposed to these terrible diseases.

In the US, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Director), and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH Director) have both been informed of this research

The NHS blood supply is probably contaminated. Vascular surgery teams need to be informed of the implications of these findings, both to the patient, and to themselves from handling these clots.

Urgent public health measures will need to be implemented as the UK blood supply, tissue and organ donors, hospital operating rooms, and equipment and medical products are probably contaminated and infectious.

The Department of Health, UK Health Security Agency, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency must be informed and required to investigate these findings.

It should not be left to privately funded scientists to carry out this work.

Our own publicly financed government departments have the responsibility to investigate the implications of this research. They should obtain their own samples of the amyloid clots, conduct the same ICP-MS, HPLC, Thioflavin-T, Raman Spectroscopy, and especially RT-QuIC testing, confirm or refute this research and make appropriate recommendations.

This is a most urgent matter. MRNA injections are still approved for use in the UK. The entire field of mRNA injectable product development must be halted until this matter is settled and the safety concerns I have brought to your attention have been addressed.

This public health challenge is not yet fully appreciated.

I enclose a copy of the research and request that you pass this information on to the relevant Health Authorities. Please let me know what action you have taken.

Yours sincerely,


