Dear Subscribers

Today we have a guest contribution from Dr. Susan Pockett who

lives on Waiheke Island, NZ. Susan has a PhD in Neurophysiology from

Otago University. She has had a distinguished academic career

during which she has held research positions at universities in

many countries including NZ. Her long list of published papers

and books covers a wide range of topics, including

consciousness, public health and the cellular neurophysiology of

synaptic plasticity. Susan is a lively correspondent who has

provided critical comments on our Hatchard Reports from time to

time. We are honoured to publish Susan’s paper covering the

relationship between the mind and the brain which is illuminated

by Susan’s personal experiences and also touches on the eﬀects

of 5G cell phone fields. I share Susan’s concerns about the effects of wireless radiation.

We would love to hear your experiences and ideas in the comments

Enjoy

Guy

Abstract:

Like most neurophilosophers, I have always operated on the assumption

that the human brain is the organ in which qualia (conscious sensations

and perceptions) occur and bodily movements are caused. Everything I know

about the neurophysiology of the brain suggests that the 4-D

electromagnetic patterns measurably generated in the relevant areas of the

brain simply ARE sensory consciousness. However, I am now forced to admit

to myself that continued belief in this assumption requires wilful neglect of

several findings and one new fact.

The present paper puts forward two hypotheses.

1. Given that as far as we know the electromagnetic field as a whole (as

distinct from various local “EM fields” generated by local events) exists

throughout the universe, the EM patterns comprising an individual human

consciousness do exist in the brain, but may also exist in a region of space-

time surrounding the skull.

2. In some individuals, intellectual activity may routinely happen not in the

brain, but in this extra-bodily region.

IntroductionThere is good evidence that under normal circumstances, basic sensations

are generated when certain areas of the brain are active during the return of

activity from the rest of the brain to the secondary neural areas dealing with

that kind of sensation (e.g. Pockett 2023). Bodily movements are also

generated in the brain (e.g. Pockett 2017). However, two arguments for the

idea that the brain is NOT the organ of the mind have recently become

popular.

Wilder Penfield and Brain Stimulation

The one most often quoted originated from Wilder Penfield, a neurosurgeon

working in the first half of the 20th Century. The two foundations for his

arguments were:

1. Despite hundreds of thousands of stimulations of patients’ brains

under neurosurgery to see which bits produced the seizures

manifested during the patient’s epileptic fits (so that he could excise

those bits and prevent further seizures, Penfield was never able to

stimulate the intellect: no one ever did calculus as a result of his

brain stimulation. When people have seizures caused by problems in

the brain, all sorts of body movements occur, but there are no

intellectual seizures. No one ever had a seizure during which they

couldn’t stop doing maths.

2. Though Penfield could stimulate people to move their arms etc, the

patients always knew it was him doing it. He was never able to

stimulate the will. He could not make them believe that they were the

cause of the movement he stimulated.

These arguments have always failed to convince me. First, most people

NEVER do calculus. They don’t know how and they don’t see any reason to

learn. And secondly, Penfield never tried very convincingly to make his

patients think that they might have willed or caused the movements he

stimulated. The experiments described in the Introduction to the MIT Press

book Does Consciousness Cause Behaviour? suggest that people can and do

distinguish quite easily between movements they cause and movements

caused by stimulation of the brain in the experiments of Daniel Wegner

(Pockett, Banks and Gallagher 2006).

So Penfield’s arguments in my opinion hold no water.

Near Death Experiences

A more convincing argument for the proposal that the brain is not the organ

of the mind is the phenomenon known as the near death experience (NDE).

This surprisingly common experience — YouTube supplies a plethora of

videos discussing the phenomenon as it has happened to hundreds of people

— is epitomised by Pam Reynolds Lowry’s case (Van Lommel et al 2001,

Hagen 2018). In 1991, neurosurgeon Robert Spetzler at the Barrow

Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona performed a procedure known as

deep hypothalamic circulatory arrest on Pam in order to excise a particularly

dangerous aneurysm near her brain stem. This procedure involved lowering

her body temperature to 10°C, stopping her breathing and heartbeat and

draining the blood from her head. Her eyes were closed with tape. Small ear

plugs containing speakers emitting audible clicks were placed in her earsbefore the operation proceeded, to ensure that the EEG was flat, indicating a

non-responsive brain. The total surgery lasted about seven hours, after

which the patient recovered completely.

She later reported that during the operation she had heard a sound like a ‘D’

natural (she was a musician) which seemed to pull her out of her body and

allowed her to float above the operating room and watch the doctors perform

the operation. Reynolds said that during this time she felt “more aware than

normal” and her vision was more focused and clearer than normal. She

reported seeing the surgical “saw” and said it looked like an electric

toothbrush (which it did). She said she could hear conversations between

operating room staff and apparently reported the conversations more or less

accurately (although I could not ascertain how veridical that observation

was).

At some point during the operation, she noticed a presence and was pulled

towards a light. She began to discern figures in the light, including her

grandmother, an uncle, other deceased relatives and people unknown to her.

According to Reynolds, the longer she was there, the more she enjoyed it,

but at some point she was reminded that she had to go back. She said her

uncle brought her back to her body. She did not want to go, but he pushed

her in, which felt like jumping into ice water.

Now, it is possible that all these “memories” could have been generated by

Lowry’s brain after it recovered and then “remembered” much as dreams are

sometimes remembered. The only point that can not be explained on this

scenario is the accuracy of the conversations reported as being heard during

brain death. But that accuracy is not well documented and could be

debated. So in the past, I have tended to regard the dream explanation as

adequate to explain the phenomenon of the NDE.

What changed my mind?

I guess the real reason I have changed my conviction that the brain is the

only organ of the mind is that I have recently become so sensitive to 5G

radiation that I am completely unable to function normally near a 5G cell

phone tower. I can still perform over-learned actions like driving near a

tower — indeed I probably drive more safely than normal, because I can’t

think about anything other than what I’m doing at the moment, so devote

my entire concentration to driving the car. But I simply cannot THINK about

anything even slightly complex near a 5G tower. It’s a very unpleasant

sensation. I can’t remember words. I can’t manipulate any abstract concept.

I can’t THINK. Fortunately the syndrome goes away as soon as I get out of

range of the 5G tower. But it later returns in any room flooded with WiFi

radiation. This is why I live in a house sheltered from cell tower radiation by

hills, completely devoid of WiFi, and — unless a neighbour turns on their 5G

phone so that the radiation it emits (which is stronger than usual in a direct

line between the phone and the nearest streetlight-top emitter/receiver)

reaches me through glass windows — I feel perfectly compos mentis inside

my own house.

This syndrome did exist for me to some extent but was much less

bothersome when 3G and 4G radiation was the carrier of cell phone

messages. But since the frequency has been raised to 5G and the 3G/4G

network turned off (purely so that everyone has to buy a new 5G cell phone,

to the financial benefit of Big Telco) it has become increasingly irksome.Visitors to my house know to leave their cellphones in the car, because I can

always tell when they don’t. I literally feel the repeated bursts of radiation

emitted by a phone hidden in a pocket or bag. When the visitor and their

phone leave, the radiation can’t get out of the house (because the internal

walls are lined with quite ordinary building material that includes a sheet of

metal underneath the internal wall lining), so that the radiation tends to

continue fluttering around for a little while time after the phone is gone,

until it exits through the windows.

We are confidently assured by Big Telco that 5G frequencies are quite safe

because they do not penetrate more than a few mm into solid matter (like

skulls). If this is true, I infer that the thinking part of my mind (which, as

mentioned, doesn’t work near a 5G tower) must exist outside my skull.

In fact, of course, 5G radiation does penetrate quite far into any matter that

contains a significant amount of water, for reasons explained on page 15 of

bit.ly/electrosmogPockett. But even though neither window glass (nor

skulls)? contain water, at least window glass is thin enough for 5G radiation

to penetrate it quite easily, as measured by a hand-held Cornet Microsystem

Inc S/N:1807002683 Electrosmog Meter.

However, all that being said, the existence of the thinking part of

consciousness outside the skull would certainly explain why it is impossible

for me to THINK near a 5G cell tower. It would not explain NDEs, but

perhaps the dream scenario is a better explanation there.

And if one believes the replacement of humans by the cloned critters trope,

(why cloning humans would be deemed desirable I am not sure) complete

destruction of the ability of a to-be-cloned person to THINK would be a good

start.

Is the ubiquity of 5G radiation why autism has become so prevalent in

children?

According to the American Psychiatric Association 2022, autism spectrum

disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability characterised by difficulties with

social interaction or communication and the presence of restricted interests

or repetitive behaviours. ASD is recognised as a heterogeneous condition

with wide variation in the type and severity of signs and symptoms.

Shaw et al (2025) report that the prevalence of ASD among children aged 8

was higher in 2022 than in previous years. ASD prevalence was higher

among Asian or Pacific Island, Black, and Hispanic 8 year olds than White 8

year olds and 3.4 times more prevalent in boys than girls. Identification by

age 48 months was higher among children born in 2018 compared with

children born in 2014. Could these statistics be explained by increasing

exposure to cell phone radiation over that period? Possibly.

There is evidence that exposing male mice to extremely low frequency

radiation at birth increases autism related behaviours (Alsaeed et al 2014),

indicating that radiation per se increases autism in mice.

But there is also evidence that exposure to earlier versions of cell phone

radiation increases the prevalence of autism in human children (Alrahili et al

2021).Thus the inescapability of 5G radiation (particularly in low-rent

neighbourhoods) and the relative thinness of children’s skulls (Alrahili et al

2021) may well explain the notable rise of autism in children throughout the

world.

Does some change in the radiation released by 5G towers explain my sudden

catastrophic inability to think at all near such towers? I can’t tell, because

the telecommunications industry refuses to tell us when they even make any

changes to the radiation emitted by such towers, let alone what those

changes are. In fact, page 15 of bit.ly/electrosmogPockett reveals that

nothing we’re told by Big Telco can be believed, and that what they actually

do changes at their pleasure, without any notification at all.

So basically, until Big Telco can be controlled, there would seem to be no

real possibility of scientifically determining the nature or location of

individual human conscious cognition. However, as shown by past events,

Big Telco will never be controlled as long as all of our national governments

are themselves controlled by the Globalist New World Order, which consists

of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the World Health

Organisation, the global military-industrial complex and various other

governmental/industrial organisations like Chatham House in England. I

see no way around this — unless some of the off-world aliens who have

apparently been hanging around planet Earth for some millennia now were

to step in and clean up our nice little blue-green world for us. Unfortunately

others of the alien kind are apparently trying to depopulate our nice little

blue-green planet so that they can take it over. Life is never simple.

References

Alrahili et al (2021) The Association Between Screen Time Exposure and

Autism Spectrum Disorder-Like Symptoms in Children Cureus

13(10):e18787. doi: 10.7759/cureus.18787

Alsaeed et al (2014) Autism-relevant social abnormalities in mice exposed

perinatally to extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields Int J Dev

Neurosci 37:58-64. doi: 10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2014.06.010.

American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of

mental disorders. 5th ed., text revision. Washington, DC: American

Psychiatric Association; 2022.

Hagen JC III (2018) The Science of Near Death Experiences Mo Med. Jan-

Feb;115(1):29.

Pockett , S. (2023). What are Conscious Sensations?. Journal of

NeuroPhilosophy, 2(1). https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.7740150

Pockett, S. (2017) Brain Basis of Voluntary Control. In Reference Module in

Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Psychology, Elsevier. 1-9

Pockett S, Banks WP and Gallagher S (2006) Editors’ introduction. In Does

Consciousness Cause Behavior? S. Pockett, W. Banks and S. Gallagher

(Eds). Cambridge Mass., MIT Press.Shaw KA, Williams S, Patrick ME, et al. (2025) Prevalence and Early

Identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder Among Children Aged 4 and

8 Years — Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network,

16 Sites, United States, 2022. MMWR Surveill Summ 2025;74(No.

SS-2):1–22. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.ss7402a1

Van Lommel P, van Wees R, Meyers V, Efferich I. (2001) Near-death

experiences in survivors of cardiac arrest: A prospective study in the

Netherlands. Lancet.358:2039–45. doi: 10.1016/

S0140-6736(01)07100-8.