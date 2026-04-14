Is the Brain the Organ of the Mind?
Cross posted from Dr. Susan Pockett
Dear Subscribers
Today we have a guest contribution from Dr. Susan Pockett who
lives on Waiheke Island, NZ. Susan has a PhD in Neurophysiology from
Otago University. She has had a distinguished academic career
during which she has held research positions at universities in
many countries including NZ. Her long list of published papers
and books covers a wide range of topics, including
consciousness, public health and the cellular neurophysiology of
synaptic plasticity. Susan is a lively correspondent who has
provided critical comments on our Hatchard Reports from time to
time. We are honoured to publish Susan’s paper covering the
relationship between the mind and the brain which is illuminated
by Susan’s personal experiences and also touches on the eﬀects
of 5G cell phone fields. I share Susan’s concerns about the effects of wireless radiation.
We would love to hear your experiences and ideas in the comments
Enjoy
Guy
Abstract:
Like most neurophilosophers, I have always operated on the assumption
that the human brain is the organ in which qualia (conscious sensations
and perceptions) occur and bodily movements are caused. Everything I know
about the neurophysiology of the brain suggests that the 4-D
electromagnetic patterns measurably generated in the relevant areas of the
brain simply ARE sensory consciousness. However, I am now forced to admit
to myself that continued belief in this assumption requires wilful neglect of
several findings and one new fact.
The present paper puts forward two hypotheses.
1. Given that as far as we know the electromagnetic field as a whole (as
distinct from various local “EM fields” generated by local events) exists
throughout the universe, the EM patterns comprising an individual human
consciousness do exist in the brain, but may also exist in a region of space-
time surrounding the skull.
2. In some individuals, intellectual activity may routinely happen not in the
brain, but in this extra-bodily region.
IntroductionThere is good evidence that under normal circumstances, basic sensations
are generated when certain areas of the brain are active during the return of
activity from the rest of the brain to the secondary neural areas dealing with
that kind of sensation (e.g. Pockett 2023). Bodily movements are also
generated in the brain (e.g. Pockett 2017). However, two arguments for the
idea that the brain is NOT the organ of the mind have recently become
popular.
Wilder Penfield and Brain Stimulation
The one most often quoted originated from Wilder Penfield, a neurosurgeon
working in the first half of the 20th Century. The two foundations for his
arguments were:
1. Despite hundreds of thousands of stimulations of patients’ brains
under neurosurgery to see which bits produced the seizures
manifested during the patient’s epileptic fits (so that he could excise
those bits and prevent further seizures, Penfield was never able to
stimulate the intellect: no one ever did calculus as a result of his
brain stimulation. When people have seizures caused by problems in
the brain, all sorts of body movements occur, but there are no
intellectual seizures. No one ever had a seizure during which they
couldn’t stop doing maths.
2. Though Penfield could stimulate people to move their arms etc, the
patients always knew it was him doing it. He was never able to
stimulate the will. He could not make them believe that they were the
cause of the movement he stimulated.
These arguments have always failed to convince me. First, most people
NEVER do calculus. They don’t know how and they don’t see any reason to
learn. And secondly, Penfield never tried very convincingly to make his
patients think that they might have willed or caused the movements he
stimulated. The experiments described in the Introduction to the MIT Press
book Does Consciousness Cause Behaviour? suggest that people can and do
distinguish quite easily between movements they cause and movements
caused by stimulation of the brain in the experiments of Daniel Wegner
(Pockett, Banks and Gallagher 2006).
So Penfield’s arguments in my opinion hold no water.
Near Death Experiences
A more convincing argument for the proposal that the brain is not the organ
of the mind is the phenomenon known as the near death experience (NDE).
This surprisingly common experience — YouTube supplies a plethora of
videos discussing the phenomenon as it has happened to hundreds of people
— is epitomised by Pam Reynolds Lowry’s case (Van Lommel et al 2001,
Hagen 2018). In 1991, neurosurgeon Robert Spetzler at the Barrow
Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona performed a procedure known as
deep hypothalamic circulatory arrest on Pam in order to excise a particularly
dangerous aneurysm near her brain stem. This procedure involved lowering
her body temperature to 10°C, stopping her breathing and heartbeat and
draining the blood from her head. Her eyes were closed with tape. Small ear
plugs containing speakers emitting audible clicks were placed in her earsbefore the operation proceeded, to ensure that the EEG was flat, indicating a
non-responsive brain. The total surgery lasted about seven hours, after
which the patient recovered completely.
She later reported that during the operation she had heard a sound like a ‘D’
natural (she was a musician) which seemed to pull her out of her body and
allowed her to float above the operating room and watch the doctors perform
the operation. Reynolds said that during this time she felt “more aware than
normal” and her vision was more focused and clearer than normal. She
reported seeing the surgical “saw” and said it looked like an electric
toothbrush (which it did). She said she could hear conversations between
operating room staff and apparently reported the conversations more or less
accurately (although I could not ascertain how veridical that observation
was).
At some point during the operation, she noticed a presence and was pulled
towards a light. She began to discern figures in the light, including her
grandmother, an uncle, other deceased relatives and people unknown to her.
According to Reynolds, the longer she was there, the more she enjoyed it,
but at some point she was reminded that she had to go back. She said her
uncle brought her back to her body. She did not want to go, but he pushed
her in, which felt like jumping into ice water.
Now, it is possible that all these “memories” could have been generated by
Lowry’s brain after it recovered and then “remembered” much as dreams are
sometimes remembered. The only point that can not be explained on this
scenario is the accuracy of the conversations reported as being heard during
brain death. But that accuracy is not well documented and could be
debated. So in the past, I have tended to regard the dream explanation as
adequate to explain the phenomenon of the NDE.
What changed my mind?
I guess the real reason I have changed my conviction that the brain is the
only organ of the mind is that I have recently become so sensitive to 5G
radiation that I am completely unable to function normally near a 5G cell
phone tower. I can still perform over-learned actions like driving near a
tower — indeed I probably drive more safely than normal, because I can’t
think about anything other than what I’m doing at the moment, so devote
my entire concentration to driving the car. But I simply cannot THINK about
anything even slightly complex near a 5G tower. It’s a very unpleasant
sensation. I can’t remember words. I can’t manipulate any abstract concept.
I can’t THINK. Fortunately the syndrome goes away as soon as I get out of
range of the 5G tower. But it later returns in any room flooded with WiFi
radiation. This is why I live in a house sheltered from cell tower radiation by
hills, completely devoid of WiFi, and — unless a neighbour turns on their 5G
phone so that the radiation it emits (which is stronger than usual in a direct
line between the phone and the nearest streetlight-top emitter/receiver)
reaches me through glass windows — I feel perfectly compos mentis inside
my own house.
This syndrome did exist for me to some extent but was much less
bothersome when 3G and 4G radiation was the carrier of cell phone
messages. But since the frequency has been raised to 5G and the 3G/4G
network turned off (purely so that everyone has to buy a new 5G cell phone,
to the financial benefit of Big Telco) it has become increasingly irksome.Visitors to my house know to leave their cellphones in the car, because I can
always tell when they don’t. I literally feel the repeated bursts of radiation
emitted by a phone hidden in a pocket or bag. When the visitor and their
phone leave, the radiation can’t get out of the house (because the internal
walls are lined with quite ordinary building material that includes a sheet of
metal underneath the internal wall lining), so that the radiation tends to
continue fluttering around for a little while time after the phone is gone,
until it exits through the windows.
We are confidently assured by Big Telco that 5G frequencies are quite safe
because they do not penetrate more than a few mm into solid matter (like
skulls). If this is true, I infer that the thinking part of my mind (which, as
mentioned, doesn’t work near a 5G tower) must exist outside my skull.
In fact, of course, 5G radiation does penetrate quite far into any matter that
contains a significant amount of water, for reasons explained on page 15 of
bit.ly/electrosmogPockett. But even though neither window glass (nor
skulls)? contain water, at least window glass is thin enough for 5G radiation
to penetrate it quite easily, as measured by a hand-held Cornet Microsystem
Inc S/N:1807002683 Electrosmog Meter.
However, all that being said, the existence of the thinking part of
consciousness outside the skull would certainly explain why it is impossible
for me to THINK near a 5G cell tower. It would not explain NDEs, but
perhaps the dream scenario is a better explanation there.
And if one believes the replacement of humans by the cloned critters trope,
(why cloning humans would be deemed desirable I am not sure) complete
destruction of the ability of a to-be-cloned person to THINK would be a good
start.
Is the ubiquity of 5G radiation why autism has become so prevalent in
children?
According to the American Psychiatric Association 2022, autism spectrum
disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability characterised by difficulties with
social interaction or communication and the presence of restricted interests
or repetitive behaviours. ASD is recognised as a heterogeneous condition
with wide variation in the type and severity of signs and symptoms.
Shaw et al (2025) report that the prevalence of ASD among children aged 8
was higher in 2022 than in previous years. ASD prevalence was higher
among Asian or Pacific Island, Black, and Hispanic 8 year olds than White 8
year olds and 3.4 times more prevalent in boys than girls. Identification by
age 48 months was higher among children born in 2018 compared with
children born in 2014. Could these statistics be explained by increasing
exposure to cell phone radiation over that period? Possibly.
There is evidence that exposing male mice to extremely low frequency
radiation at birth increases autism related behaviours (Alsaeed et al 2014),
indicating that radiation per se increases autism in mice.
But there is also evidence that exposure to earlier versions of cell phone
radiation increases the prevalence of autism in human children (Alrahili et al
2021).Thus the inescapability of 5G radiation (particularly in low-rent
neighbourhoods) and the relative thinness of children’s skulls (Alrahili et al
2021) may well explain the notable rise of autism in children throughout the
world.
Does some change in the radiation released by 5G towers explain my sudden
catastrophic inability to think at all near such towers? I can’t tell, because
the telecommunications industry refuses to tell us when they even make any
changes to the radiation emitted by such towers, let alone what those
changes are. In fact, page 15 of bit.ly/electrosmogPockett reveals that
nothing we’re told by Big Telco can be believed, and that what they actually
do changes at their pleasure, without any notification at all.
So basically, until Big Telco can be controlled, there would seem to be no
real possibility of scientifically determining the nature or location of
individual human conscious cognition. However, as shown by past events,
Big Telco will never be controlled as long as all of our national governments
are themselves controlled by the Globalist New World Order, which consists
of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the World Health
Organisation, the global military-industrial complex and various other
governmental/industrial organisations like Chatham House in England. I
see no way around this — unless some of the off-world aliens who have
apparently been hanging around planet Earth for some millennia now were
to step in and clean up our nice little blue-green world for us. Unfortunately
others of the alien kind are apparently trying to depopulate our nice little
blue-green planet so that they can take it over. Life is never simple.
References
Alrahili et al (2021) The Association Between Screen Time Exposure and
Autism Spectrum Disorder-Like Symptoms in Children Cureus
13(10):e18787. doi: 10.7759/cureus.18787
Alsaeed et al (2014) Autism-relevant social abnormalities in mice exposed
perinatally to extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields Int J Dev
Neurosci 37:58-64. doi: 10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2014.06.010.
American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of
mental disorders. 5th ed., text revision. Washington, DC: American
Psychiatric Association; 2022.
Hagen JC III (2018) The Science of Near Death Experiences Mo Med. Jan-
Feb;115(1):29.
Pockett , S. (2023). What are Conscious Sensations?. Journal of
NeuroPhilosophy, 2(1). https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.7740150
Pockett, S. (2017) Brain Basis of Voluntary Control. In Reference Module in
Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Psychology, Elsevier. 1-9
Pockett S, Banks WP and Gallagher S (2006) Editors’ introduction. In Does
Consciousness Cause Behavior? S. Pockett, W. Banks and S. Gallagher
(Eds). Cambridge Mass., MIT Press.Shaw KA, Williams S, Patrick ME, et al. (2025) Prevalence and Early
Identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder Among Children Aged 4 and
8 Years — Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network,
16 Sites, United States, 2022. MMWR Surveill Summ 2025;74(No.
SS-2):1–22. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.ss7402a1
Van Lommel P, van Wees R, Meyers V, Efferich I. (2001) Near-death
experiences in survivors of cardiac arrest: A prospective study in the
Netherlands. Lancet.358:2039–45. doi: 10.1016/
S0140-6736(01)07100-8.
🧐The metabolism not the mind are in control of our behaviours actions and thoughts and this is easily demonstrated.
My article on addiction has been reviewed by a neurologist and he said it shows great wisdom and is actually the direction they are heading in.
Nowhere is it more obvious that the metabolism controls our actions.
https://healthcarenotmedicine.substack.com/p/the-metabolism-or-the-mind