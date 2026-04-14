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Mark.Kennard
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🧐The metabolism not the mind are in control of our behaviours actions and thoughts and this is easily demonstrated.

My article on addiction has been reviewed by a neurologist and he said it shows great wisdom and is actually the direction they are heading in.

Nowhere is it more obvious that the metabolism controls our actions.

https://healthcarenotmedicine.substack.com/p/the-metabolism-or-the-mind

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