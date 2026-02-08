Our current Darwinian understanding of evolution suggests that life begins following a number of rare chemical interactions among protein types and then evolves as a result of random environmental events and pressures.

In essence, a great many improbable factors are imagined to come together to almost accidentally produce the highly integrated and complex genetic system which underpins all types of living organisms. This is often referred to as the mangrove of life because the genesis of DNA is supposed to have many chemical precursors or roots. This type of understanding is so deeply rooted in scientific mythology that its probability is rarely questioned.

There is a big question to ask here: Does one come from many or does many come from one? The mangrove analogy is somewhat deceptive. Plants generally germinate from a single seed. The roots are a system to draw in nourishment from diverse external sources in the soil, they are not the origin. DNA is not a stand alone molecule, it can only act in the complex cellular environment. The probability of a cellular structure occurring accidentally is as near close to zero as you can get. In any case, no one has developed a plausibly articulated idea of the intermediate steps that might allow a simple amino acid to become DNA.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding current origin of life theories, the idea that evolution is driven by random events and circumstances is used to justify extensive biotechnology experimentation and gene editing. This argument encourages a trial and error style of editing and excuses inevitable mistakes. The Covid pandemic should have taught us caution, nature is not always accommodating or tolerant of gene variants. Does the problem go even deeper than this? There are good reasons to suppose it does.

Explanations offered by fundamental physical theory offer a different explanatory framework. Physics involves the search for a single universal principle at the heart of cosmic law. At the core of unified field theories lies a self-referral principle that is reminiscent of self awareness or consciousness.

This appears more like a small seed branching out to a tree. When we think about it, creative processes often start with a single inspiration or goal. The cosmic unfoldment envisioned by physics is conceived as a process of symmetry breaking. It starts from unified perfection and diversifies from there. Physics is the process of rediscovering and defining that original perfection. So did biological life itself start from unified perfection?

How ancient is human DNA?

Advances in the study of ancient DNA point to a remarkable question—have humans always had a complete set of genetic tools? Leading Harvard geneticist David Reich in his book Who we are and how we got here concludes that the genes most associated with the use of tools and language acquisition have actually been part of the human genome for at least one million years and probably more than five million years. Other archeological discoveries have pointed to early examples of human intelligence at work including the mastery of fire now known to have occurred at least 350,000 years ago and probably far far longer, the use of tools 3.3 million years ago, and the existence of habitations up to 2 million years ago. Our knowledge of the longevity of civilization appears to be solely limited by the ravages of history ensuring the rarity of preserved evidence and the imperfections of archeological techniques.

If human species have had a full set of genetic tools for a very long time, human evolution can be seen as a personal journey rather than a process driven by random genetic mutations. In this concept, humans are learning how to fully utilise the genetic tools that nature has given them. From this perspective, evolution is the process of mastering the full potential of our entire physiological tool kit which is accomplished by the rise of higher consciousness.

A skilled tradesman needs a full set of tools. A tradesman and his tools are part of an integrated system, each needs the other to fully function, but when push comes to shove it is the ability of the tradesman that is primary, his tools are secondary. Taking this analogy one step further, remember that tools are created by human intelligence.

Throughout recorded history there have been accounts of individuals who rose above the crowd in so many different areas of human and spiritual endeavour. They enjoyed what are referred to in the modern context as peak experiences or being in the zone.

You can take a train from New York to San Francisco. Some people took that journey for the first time in 1869, you can still do so today. In the same way, some people are recorded as experiencing what could be referred to as the culmination of human enlightenment in antiquity, some others may be completing this journey in the modern era. Most of us are somewhere in between. This journey is solely a question of expansion of consciousness.

The complete expression of human potential relies on health in its fullest sense.

As we have argued elsewhere, our physiology is both an expression of consciousness and a means to express consciousness. Consciousness is primary and matter secondary. Our physiology is a tool of consciousness. However, if we become physically unwell or suffer a serious accident, we can find ourselves unable to express our full creativity. If a tradesman’s tools are not sharp and well adjusted, or they are inferior knock offs, or some are mislaid, his performance as an artisan will be impaired. No matter how knowledgeable or skilled, he will not be able to actualise his full potential. The genetic interventions being proposed and enacted by the global biotechnology industry threaten to overwhelm the delicate intimate relationship between physiology and consciousness. In fact the history of the pandemic demonstrates that this has already begun to happen.

During the pandemic, a special category of death was created and widely used here in NZ and elsewhere: “cause of death unknown”. If the use of biotechnology continues to proliferate, we might expect to see this become the leading cause of death—unknown. This is because bioscientists have reached the limits of human understanding and are now pushing into the unknown in the wrong direction. Our genetic system is an expression of consciousness not the cause of consciousness. Consciousness in its pure state experienced as higher consciousness is so infinitely balanced that our genetics are too, any attempt to improve upon human genetics from the side of our current limited scientific understanding is fraught with risk and likely to undermine our physiological stability, efficiency and immunity.

Gene therapy is a patchwork approach to our physiological system whose origins and foundation lie deeper in the field of self-referral consciousness. How our genetics support the expression of human consciousness is unknown. In other words, no one knows how we are able to express empathy, insight, morality, creativity, etc. These peculiarly human qualities may arise because of finely balanced synchrony in genetic networks involving trillions of elements. In other words they are reflections of that supersymmetry identified by physics as the origin of the universe.

Patching up genetic systems through gene therapies, gene editing, immune adjusting vaccines, etc. may damage the overall synchrony supporting the higher expressions of human enlightenment. In other words gene therapies may keep a system going but render it deficient. In 2012 a devout parishioner in Spain noticed that the condition of a fresco on the wall of her church had deteriorated. She was not a painter, but with good intentions she set about restoring it herself. The result was still recognisable as a face, but sadly it was no longer a masterpiece:)

Geneticists are planning to reconstruct human genetics, but they do not know how our genetic system enables us to be human. The dangers are obvious. The millions of casualties that accompanied the pandemic form a stark lesson in reality, but it is a lesson that appears to have fallen on deaf ears. As we have reported extensively for example in our recent article “Has the Age of Devolution Begun?”, the insanity of biotech experimentation is continuing and gaining pace. The risks are accumulating under the radar, unrecognised. Bob Dylan sang in A Hard Rain’s Going To Fall: “the executioner’s face is always well hidden.” It is not possible now to ignore the vast scale of growing risk. I am an optimist, but optimism does not mean shunning reality and hoping that all will come out right in the end. Action is necessary. As Bob Dylan urged in All Along the Watchtower: “Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late.”

In our next article part two of human evolution, genetics, physics and consciousness we will explore the ancient Vedic philosophies that inspired physicists to understand quantum mechanics and we will investigate the states of higher consciousness that were described.