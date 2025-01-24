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Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
Jan 24, 2025

I have an explanation for this, but the reader who is interested in understanding what's going on should be ready to read philosophy books.

The Monadology (La Monadologie, 1714) by Gottfried Leibniz is the only book that has helped me explain what people call paranormal events.

This book was written in 1714 (manuscript in French) for the Prince Eugene of Savoy that was kept secret. It was transferred to the German library only 140 years later!

The key here is that for Leibniz the universe is non-local. In other words, the entire universe can be found in each element of the universe. i.e I don't have to move to New Zealand and meet Guy in person in order to know who he is because he's where I am right now.

If I can extrapolate that to my own body, I can say that my entire body or all my body functions are contained by each of my cells. Therefore, if my cells (in an organ) are transplanted to another person, that person may also be inheriting the storage of my thoughts or other biological functions- wherever they are located in my body.

This is just one aspect of the Monadology - it's worth readying for those like Guy who are interested in the consciousness, the intrinsic order of the universe and their interaction with the physical universe (biology).

Nobody loses anything by reading philosophy since they are hypotheses that help you devise other hypotheses to be verified by facts.

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