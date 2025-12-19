Guy’s Newsletter
Red Flag: 2023 NZ Cancer Data Released by Health NZ—A Record
Executive Summary
Dec 19
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
October 2025
The Long Read—Physics, Genetics and Consciousness
The compartmentalisation of disciplines of knowledge has particularly affected the development of genetics and biotechnology, which have become isolated…
Oct 17
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
The Second Law, Genetics and Human Consciousness
The second law of thermodynamics states that in any closed system entropy or disorder will increase.
Oct 3
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
September 2025
The Goldilocks Factor in Genetics
A concept known as ‘fine tuning’ in physics refers to a discovery that eminent astronomer Sir Fred Hoyle originally elaborated.
Sep 22
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
14
The modern age cannot be an age of biotechnology
Quantum mechanics, consciousness and biotechnology
Sep 16
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
13
August 2025
Part Two The Long Read: Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation : Consciousness-Based Alternatives
Part one established the inevitable serious risk from biotechnology experimentation. Part two asks what are the alternatives to maintain health and well…
Aug 17
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
15
The Long Read: Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation Part 1
Gene editing technology is being promoted as a giant medical breakthrough but is it actually unfolding a catastrophe? We explore the dangers. In Part 2…
Aug 9
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
32
The Long Read: What is a Human Biofield?
Social commentators like Neil Oliver and Robert Malone are telling us that something has gone awry in society that needs urgent attention.
Aug 6
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
9
The A.I. and Biotech alliance and how it will affect New Zealand
An article published in Nature on July 30 entitled CRISPR-GPT for agentic automation of gene-editing experiments explains how genetic modification of…
Aug 3
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
10
July 2025
The unthinking faith in biotechnology and A.I.
In his 2017 book ‘The Strange Death of Europe’ Douglas Murray argues that we have lost our sense of purpose.
Jul 30
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
10
June 2025
How sick is New Zealand? What should be done?
Sometimes the veil is lifted and you get a glimpse into what our government is planning for us in the future.
Jun 18
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
April 2025
Why the association between biotechnology and cancer is not fixable
This article goes deeply into the principles of natural law governing life everywhere, it presents fundamental problems outlined in recently published…
Apr 20
•
Guy Hatchard PhD
